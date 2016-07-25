Aalst East Flanders 11 year boy killed by lorry while walking to school The accident happened at around 8am on Wednesday morning on a car park in Aalst. Wed 11 Dec 2019 14:31 East Flanders Aalst Carnival could be scrapped from UNESCO’s Intangible World Heritage list A final decision will be taken in December. Fri 22 Mar 2019 17:19 AFP East Flanders East Flemish dog takes first prize at Crufts Kathleen Roosens’ papillon dog Dylan has won the “Best in Show” prize at the prestigious Crufts dog show. Mon 11 Mar 2019 11:49 East Flanders Jewish organisations lodge complaint against float in Aalst Carnival procession The organisations say that the caricatural portrayal of Jews on the float showed clear references to Nazi Germany. Tue 05 Mar 2019 11:23 East Flanders Man with baseball bat threatens carnival-goers A man has been detained after he drove a car onto the route of the carnival procession in the East Flemish city Aalst. Mon 04 Mar 2019 12:44 East Flanders Let the carnival commence! Sunday is the first day of Flanders’ biggest carnival in the East Flemish city of Aalst. Sun 03 Mar 2019 16:18 East Flanders Aalst: the carnival capital of Flanders Tens of thousands of people flock to the East Flemish city ever years to visit its three-day carnival. Fri 01 Mar 2019 12:36 East Flanders Man receives life-threatening injuries in Aalst stabbing A suspect has been detained it is reported that he and his victim know each other. Wed 15 Aug 2018 13:53