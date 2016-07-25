Antwerp Province Antwerp Province Municipality of Willebroek victim of cyber-attack The news that Willebroek Council’s servers had been hacked appeared on the local authority’s website on Saturday. Sun 26 Jan 10:32 Jonas Roosens Antwerp Province 4 detained after 27-year-old woman is taken hostage in Antwerp The Examining Magistrate in Antwerp has put under arrest four men after a 27-year-old woman was taken hostage. Sat 25 Jan 14:55 Antwerp Province Another grenade attack in Antwerp There has been another explosion caused by hand grenade being thrown at a property in Antwerp. Sat 25 Jan 10:44 Antwerp Province Mechelen housing estate once again plagued by ducks Once again the Otterbeek housing estate in Mechelen is being plagued by the birds. Fri 24 Jan 16:56 Antwerp Province Masterblaster at M HKA in Antwerp Work by Tramaine de Senna is currently showing at Antwerp's contemporary art museum's M HKA in the In Situ programme that offers medium scale exhibitions to ... Thu 23 Jan 10:13 Antwerp Province Allan Sekula at M HKA in Antwerp 'Mermaid Honeymoon', the Allan Sekula show currently on at the M HKA, Antwerp’s contemporary art museum, will be of interest to anybody fascinated by the sea... Wed 22 Jan 09:19 Antwerp Province “Pay what you like” restaurant in Mechelen soon The good people of Mechelen will have a new restaurant to choose from this fall. The restaurant is an initiative of brewery “Het Anker” famed for its Carolu... Mon 20 Jan 10:50 Antwerp Province One of the biggest diamonds ever found to be cut in Antwerp It will be the Antwerp company HB that will polish and cut 1,758 carat stone. Fri 17 Jan 13:36 Antwerp Province Man stabbed to death at Antwerp bureau de change A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death in the centre of Antwerp on Wednesday morning. The man runs a bureau de change. Prosecutors say he was the victim of... Thu 16 Jan 11:08 Antwerp Province Police bodycams are a success in Antwerp 15/1/20 - Antwerp police’s bike squad is the first to be equipped with bodycams. Officers are often in direct contact with the citizen. For a month now the... Wed 15 Jan 14:56 Antwerp Province Bus driver finishes his routes despite having been stabbed 10 times The Antwerp Judicial Authorities have opened an investigation into attempted murder. Fri 10 Jan 10:53 Antwerp Province 62 tons of cocaine seized in Antwerp A staggering 60 tons of cocaine were seized in the port of Antwerp last year. The figure is up by a quarter in comparison with the previous year. Figures fr... Wed 08 Jan 11:35 Antwerp Province Thousand euro bonus for Flemish workers after takeover in tobacco sector The takeover of Royal Agio Cigars of the Netherlands by Denmark's Scandinavian Tobacco Group means Royal Agio Cigars workers will receive a bonus. The Dutch... Wed 08 Jan 10:58 Antwerp Province Ludo Van Campenhout quits as Alderman His party colleague Peter Wouters will take over from him as Antwerp Alderman responsible for sport, diamonds, markets and fares Tue 07 Jan 16:34 Antwerp Province Dusky thrush lures bird spotters from across Europe to The Kempen Over the weekend ornithologists from across Europe flocked to the municipality of Oud-Turnhout in the Kempen area of Antwerp Province. Mon 06 Jan 12:12 Christophe Ketels / COMPAGNIE GAGARINE Antwerp Province Nasty smell in Antwerp and beyond probably all weekend The cause of the nasty smell up in Antwerp has been tracked down. The stench is due to a problem at the ATPC oil refinery in the Port of Antwerp. The odour... Sat 04 Jan 09:35 Antwerp Province Almost no buses or trams in Antwerp Province due to strike at dispatching centre Staff at De Lijn have been taking industrial action all week as part of an ongoing dispute on a series of grievances. Fri 03 Jan 10:42 Antwerp Province Bookmakers set on fire in Antwerp An arson attack on a bookmakers in the Pothoekstraat was among a number incidents in Antwerp during New Year’s Eve. Wed 01 Jan 12:25 Antwerp Province Baby bonobo born at Planckendael Animal Park Just six months since Planckendael’s bonobos moved into their new enclosure a baby bonobo has been born at the animal park near Mechelen in Antwerp Province. Mon 30 Dec 2019 16:28 Jonas Roosens Antwerp Province Suspected burglars rescued from the River Scheldt Two burglars were taken to hospital with suspected hypothermia after they had jumped into the River Scheldt in Antwerp in an effort to escape arrest. Mon 30 Dec 2019 13:56