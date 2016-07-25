Aubry Touriel Crime Two Belgian women of IS fighters and six children arrived in Turkey Until recently they were held in the prison camp of Ain Issa, but managed to escape when Turkey invaded northern Syria. Wed 20 Nov 2019 15:36 Economy EU Commission demands new budget as soon as Belgian government is formed Belgium and seven other eurozone countries may not meet the requirements of the Stability and Growth Pact next year. Wed 20 Nov 2019 13:18 Brussels A fire broke out on the roof of event hall Brussels Expo Works on the roof may have been the cause. The fire is under control. Wed 20 Nov 2019 12:33 Economy Staff from brewer AB InBev strikes 24 hours The trade unions demand that wages are correctly paid and that the management guarantees job security. Wed 20 Nov 2019 11:26 Sport Red Devils easily qualified for Euro 2020 after victory against Cyprus The Red Devils have passed the qualifications of Euro 2020 with the greatest distinction and congratulations of the jury. Wed 20 Nov 2019 10:49 Economy 74 % Belgians do not want to work until the age of 65 Stress is the main obstacle to being able to work longer. Wed 20 Nov 2019 10:25 Crime Inhumane conditions in Brussels prison: "Rats crawl over a detainee’s body" A prisoner who is currently in the Brussels prison of Saint-Gilles has filed a complaint against Belgium for inhumane treatment. Wed 20 Nov 2019 09:46 Culture and Media Reading aloud week: Queen Paola reads in Italian to pupils in Antwerp The week of reading aloud has become a tradition in Flanders and Brussels. Tue 19 Nov 2019 16:13 imago/Revierfoto Home News 15 drug traffickers together sentenced to 64.5 years in prison The leading figure of this organization has been given ten-year sentence. Trafficking in cocaine and cannabis had been exposed by an undercover agent in the ... Tue 19 Nov 2019 15:57 Health & Environment Medical costs to increase by hundreds of euros for 80,000 patients For 80,000 vulnerable patients, medical costs could rise by hundreds of euros each year from 1 January onwards. Tue 19 Nov 2019 15:21 East Flanders De Lijn finds no charging stations and removes electric buses in Ghent De Lijn will no longer run electric buses in Ghent for the time being. According to the Flemish transport company, this is due to the fact that it has not re... Tue 19 Nov 2019 12:58 Home News Child Focus launches shocking video campaign against child abuse On the occasion of the European Day on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse (18 November), Child Focus launches a tough ca... Tue 19 Nov 2019 12:15 Health & Environment Fairtrade products continue to grow in Belgium Sales of certified Fairtrade products increased by 24% in 2018, according to figures from the Belgian development agency Enabel. Tue 19 Nov 2019 11:39 Nicolas Maeterlinck Home News The number of drunk drivers in week nights is 3 times higher than 10 years ago The number of drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol during week nights is worryingly high, warns the Belgian Institute for road safety Vias. Tue 19 Nov 2019 11:14 Home News Citizen movement wants to renovate the facade of future asylum centre In the city of Zoutleeuw (Flemish Brabant) a few inhabitants have founded a group to counter the negative reactions to the arrival of the asylum centre in th... Tue 19 Nov 2019 10:46