Brugge West Flanders 22 trouble-makers detained ahead of Club Brugge’s Champions League match against Galatasaray On Wednesday evening Club Brugge will take on the Turkish club in the first of their Champions League group stage games. Wed 18 Sep 2019 17:21 Marie-Sol Sebrechts Gillain West Flanders Take the bus for free in Bruges as unions stage payment strike Passengers are also being given a pamphlet outlining the drivers’ grievances. Mon 16 Sep 2019 12:54 Kurt Desplenter West Flanders Talks on the situation at Bruges Prison end on a positive note The Christian trade union ACV describes the talks as having been “constructive” Sat 03 Aug 2019 14:15 West Flanders A new museum in Bruges lets visitors discover Flemish Primitive works in 3D No fewer than 40 artists from 7 different countries have worked on the museum’s unique collection. Sat 13 Apr 2019 16:22 West Flanders Bruges hospital opens outdoor waiting room The new open air waiting room has been set up in association with the Flemish authorities. Tue 26 Mar 2019 11:39 West Flanders Dirk De fauw is the new Mayor of Bruges The Christian democrats are now the biggest party on Bruges City Council. Update Sun 14 Oct 2018 19:44 © Toerisme Brugge | Jan D'Hondt West Flanders Bogus cops conned tourists in Bruges An Examining Magistrate in the West Flemish city of Bruges has put three Romanians under arrest on suspicion of having robbed tourists that were visiting the... Sat 08 Sep 2018 17:30 West Flanders Missing Bruges man found in London He had been on a 5-day trip organised by the not-for-profit group vzw Oranje. Tue 17 Jul 2018 12:38 BELGA/CRABBE West Flanders Bruges: dogs locked in car in sweltering heat die Visitors from Rochefort will remember their visit to Bruges but not for the pleasant stay. Mon 02 Jul 2018 10:50