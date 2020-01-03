Brussels Brussels British-themed event on the eve of Brexit On the eve of what has become known as Brexit the city authorities in Brussels are putting on an event entitled Brussels Calling. 14:39 Belga Brussels Audi Brussels scraps 145 temps’ contracts as battery supplier can’t keep up Management at the Audi Brussels car plant in the Brussels municipality of Vorst has told the unions at the factory that it the contracts of 145 temps will be... Sat 25 Jan 17:04 Brussels Second Brussels Local Police Service to equip officers with bodycams Previously the Brussels-Capital-Elsene Local Police Service announced that it was equipping (some of) its officers with bodycams for a trial period. Fri 24 Jan 17:34 Flemish Brabant Jail for couple convicted of animal neglect A farmer and his wife from Heikruis in Pepingen (Flemish Brabant) have been sentenced to five months in jail and a fine of 40,000 euros for animal neglect. ... Thu 23 Jan 11:57 Flemish Brabant Bells of Baal every quarter has villagers at each other’s throats A nasty row threatens in the otherwise so peaceful village of Baal (Tremelo – Flemish Brabant), where newcomers are unhappy with the local church carillon th... Thu 23 Jan 11:17 Flemish Brabant Sinkhole on Brussels orbital ring road A sinkhole has appeared on the Brussels orbital at Vierarmen (Quatre Bras) Tunnel in Tervuren (Flemish Brabant). The sinkhole measures 30cm by 30cm and start... Wed 22 Jan 09:45 Brussels Vincent Kompany’s father sent racist letter containing white powder The Mayor of the Brussels municipality of Ganshoren Pierre Kompany (Francophone Christian democrat) has been sent a racist letter smeared with excrement and ... Tue 21 Jan 17:31 Belga Brussels Google boss visits Molenbeek encoding school Mr Pichai was at MolenGeek to announce that his company was to donate a further 200,000 euro to the initiative. Tue 21 Jan 11:55 Flemish Brabant Woman jumps to her death to escape blaze A 25-year-old woman is dead following a fire at a block of flats in Heverlee, outside Leuven (Flemish Brabant), this morning. Mon 20 Jan 12:07 Brussels Passengers stage protest against fare increases on Brussels public transport Around 150 disgruntled customers of the Brussels public transport company MIVB staged a demonstration in Brussels on Sunday afternoon. Sun 19 Jan 15:52 Brussels 185 activists detained at Extinction Rebellion protest at Brussels Motor Show The activists made speeches, handed out leaflets and threw themselves in front of some of the cars that were on display. Sun 19 Jan 10:25 Brussels PS excludes Brussels mayor after meeting with far-right Turkish Mayors The Francophone socialist party PS has excluded the Mayor of the Brussels Municipality of Sint-Joost-ten-Node Emir Kir for having met with a delegation of Ma... Sat 18 Jan 10:32 Brussels Record year for the capital’s museums The figures come from Brussels Museums, a not-for-profit organisation that groups more than 100 museums in Brussels. Fri 17 Jan 12:03 Brussels “Brussels gang offers 16-year-old française for prostitution” Brussels prosecutors are investigating a city gang that is suspected of locking up a missing 16-year-old girl and offering her for prostitution. Seven men h... Wed 15 Jan 10:47 Jelle Jansegers Brussels Brussels public transport has never carried so many passengers 2019 was a bumper year for the Brussels local transport company MIVB/STIB. Passenger numbers were up by 4%. The carrier conveyed passengers on 434 million ... Wed 15 Jan 09:33 Brussels “So British” but not for much longer! The Brussels Motor Show is on at the Heizel, but for anybody interested in British design and especially British motor cars Autoworld in the Cinquantenaire/J... Tue 14 Jan 17:11 Brussels Laughing gas soon to be banned in the whole of the Brussels-Capital Region Previously a several Brussels municipalities such as Sint-Joost-ten-Node and Koekelberg banned the possession and use of laughing gas in their respective areas. Tue 14 Jan 12:35 Flemish Brabant 12 transit migrants found in refrigerated trailer They are reported to have discovered among a shipment of tangerines at the distribution centre on the Zinkstraat in the town that is around 18 km southwest o... Fri 10 Jan 11:33 Brussels Flemish celebs in prison cages outside Saudi embassy in Brussels 9/1/20 - Human rights’ organisation Amnesty International is protesting outside the Saudi embassy in Brussels. Celebrities are letting themselves be locked ... Thu 09 Jan 15:04 Brussels It’s Brussels motor show time! 9/1/20 - Car marques are putting the final touches to their displays at this year’s Brussels motor show. Good deals are on offer and everybody interested in ... Thu 09 Jan 15:00 Yorick Jansens Flemish Brabant Bumper year for passenger traffic at Brussels Airport 2019 was a record year for passengers at Brussels Airport. 26.4 million passengers passed through the airport in 2019. Thu 09 Jan 09:57 Flemish Brabant Vilvoorde gives posthumous honour to Frederik Vanclooster The municipal authorities in the Flemish Brabant town of Vilvoorde have given a posthumous honour to the 21-year-old man that drowned in the Brussels-Schelde... Tue 07 Jan 12:56 Flemish Brabant Book of condolence opened for Frederik Vanclooster The 21-year-old student went missing after attending a New Year’s party in the Flemish Brabant town of Vilvoorde. Mon 06 Jan 17:27 Flemish Brabant Football match cancelled due to…molehills There were more than 100 molehills, making it impossible to play a match on the pitch. Mon 06 Jan 16:43 ImageGlobe Brussels Where in Brussels will you still be able to drive faster than 30 km/h after 01/01/21? From the start of next year a speed limit of 30 km/h will become the rule in the whole of the Brussels-Capital Region. Mon 06 Jan 13:40 Brussels New bus station opens in front of Brussels North Railway Station Bus services operated by the Flemish public transport company De Lijn have new terminus stops at Brussels North Railway station. Mon 06 Jan 11:06 Flemish Brabant Body of missing student found The body of Frederik Vanclooster, the 21-year-old student, who went missing after a party on New Year’s Eve, has been recovered from the canal at Vilvoorde. Sun 05 Jan 12:15 Flemish Brabant Fire-fighters give up their Sunday to search for Frederik The search for missing student Frederik Vanclooster continues in Vilvoorde today. The search was suspended on Friday amid concerns repeating the same action... Sun 05 Jan 10:46 Flemish Brabant Search for missing student stopped for the next few days The search for 21 year-old Frederik Vanclooster from Vilvoorde (Flemish Brabant) has been stopped for the next few days. Fri 03 Jan 16:16 Flemish Brabant Search for missing 21-year-old restarted Over the past couple of days both the police and numerous volunteers have been searching for Frederik Vanclooster. Fri 03 Jan 12:16