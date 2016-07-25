Foreign News Foreign News Belgian Brits talk Brexit A few days ahead of Brexit, Veerle De Vos spoke to some Britons living in Belgium to gauge their feelings about their mother country’s impending exit from th... 12:13 Foreign News Three Belgian troops injured in Mali The three soldiers’ condition is described as stable and not life-threatening. Sat 25 Jan 10:18 Foreign News Corona virus: Leuven and Antwerp Universities suspend student exchanges to China The University of Antwerp and the Catholic University of Leuven have announced that they are suspending authorisation for their students to take part in exch... Fri 24 Jan 13:10 Foreign News Meet the passengers on the new Vienna night-time express! 22/1/20 - On Monday the first night train to run from a Belgian station since 2003 pulled out of Brussels South Station. Twice a week a new service will ope... Wed 22 Jan 14:45 Foreign News Princess Astrid visits development projects in Nepal King Filip’s younger sister Princess Astrid has arrived in Nepal to visit projects set up by the NGO Damien Action. Sun 19 Jan 13:44 Foreign News Flemish PM to visit Auschwitz On the eve of his visit to camp, Mr Jambon will speak at a dinner to be held by the European Jewish Association. Sat 18 Jan 16:42 Foreign News Flemish priest murdered in South Africa The Flemish priest Joseph Hollanders was found dead at his home in South Africa on Sunday. Hollanders was 83 and had worked as a missionary for over half a c... Thu 16 Jan 10:22 AFP OR LICENSORS Foreign News Sultan of Oman who recently stayed in Leuven has passed away The Sultan of Oman, who recently travelled to Leuven to undergo an operation, has died. Sat 11 Jan 12:13 Foreign News Belgians under attack at Irbil base It has emerged that Belgian soldiers were present at one of the two military bases in Iraq that were attacked by Iran in retribution for the assassination of... Thu 09 Jan 10:20 Foreign News Surge in Flemings in trouble in the Alps 5/1/20 - The Flemish Automobile Association VAB was called to assist many more tourists with car problems in skiing resorts during the Christmas holidays. Du... Sun 05 Jan 14:58 Foreign News Flemish Government to give 200,000 euro in aid to help Yezidis The Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) has announced that the Flemish Government is to give 200,000 in aid to help the Yezidis. Fri 03 Jan 13:44 Foreign News Belgian is South American Personality of the Year 2/1/20 - Spain’s El Pais newspaper has chosen Belgium’s Amaya Coppens as South American Personality of the Year. Amaya enjoys joint Belgian Nicaraguan natio... Thu 02 Jan 14:57 Foreign News Two Belgian soldiers injured in Mali The two injured soldiers were taken for treatment to a hospital in Gao in the east of the country. Wed 01 Jan 17:15 James Arthur Photography Foreign News New warmth in ties between Brussels and Kinshasa Belgian foreign minister Philippe Goffin (Francophone liberal) is visiting Congo in January. The visit is the first since Didier Reynders was in Kinshasa in... Thu 26 Dec 2019 11:52 Foreign News Court orders Belgium to bring IS kids to Belgium 12/12/19 - A Dutch-medium Belgian court has ordered the Belgian authorities to bring ten children belonging to IS fighters to Belgium or pay a fine. At pres... Thu 12 Dec 2019 15:19 Princess Amalia (right) with her parents and two sisters. Foreign News And what if... the Dutch princess Amalia falls in love with a Belgian prince? The Dutch princess Amalia, the oldest daughter of the Dutch king Willem-Alexander and his spouse Máxima, has turned 16. Sun 08 Dec 2019 15:47 Foreign News Two IS women sent back to Belgium Turkey has put two Belgian IS women on a plane to send them back here. They had fled from Kurdish camps in Syria and had ended up in Turkey. Fri 29 Nov 2019 17:51 Foreign News Belgium backing unhealthy conditions on palm oil plantations in Congo? The international human rights’ organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW) has raised the issue of the plight of Congolese workers at one of the country’s largest... Mon 25 Nov 2019 09:47 Andrew Brookes AB Still Ltd Foreign News Belgium launches cyber-attack on IS media outlets Belgian federal prosecutors have carried out a successful cyber-attack on Amaq, which serves as the press agency and propaganda channel of the terrorist grou... Mon 25 Nov 2019 09:24 Foreign News “Space for freedom of expression getting smaller in China” 24/11/19 - China is in the spotlight after the largest Belgian trade delegation ever visited the country. VRT’s Veerle Devos was among journalists covering ... Sun 24 Nov 2019 11:02