Colin David Clapson East Flanders Discover 20 years of S.M.A.K. in Ghent! Ghent’s contemporary art museum S.M.A.K. is celebrating twenty years at its present location. To mark this anniversary S.M.A.K. is staging “Highlights for a... Thu 13 Jun 2019 09:12 East Flanders Highlights for a Future: 20 Years at S.M.A.K. It’s exactly twenty years ago that Ghent’s contemporary art museum S.M.A.K. moved into a building of its own. To celebrate all available space has been set a... Wed 05 Jun 2019 09:03 East Flanders Panamarenko’s airship on show for the first time since 2005! It’s twenty years since the Ghent contemporary art museum left the premises it shared with the Ghent Fine Arts Museum, the MSK, on the outskirts of the Citad... Update Thu 23 May 2019 16:19 Antwerp Province Australian aboriginals reclaim their history in Antwerp 'Restricted Images', an exhibition at Antwerp's photography museum, FOMU, offers a rare insight into the art of the aboriginal people of Australia. Tue 16 Apr 2019 11:36 Antwerp Province Discover the Snijders & Rockox House, a gem at the heart of Antwerp! The Snijders & Rockox House boasts a magnificent collection of works by the Antwerp painter and his contemporaries, but also sheds light on how the rich and ... Thu 28 Mar 2019 09:33 Antwerp Province Discover dazzling Laure Prouvost at M HKA in Antwerp With AM-BIG-YOU-US LEGSICON the M HKA stays true to its reputation for being one of the country's most entertaining museums. Thu 14 Mar 2019 09:03 Brussels Enter the Dream Box and have fun at MIMA in Brussels! The MIMA in Brussels is currently hosting a fascinating new exhibition intended to get you thinking about how much you are in control. Thu 21 Feb 2019 09:14 KIK-IRPA, Brussels, Belgium Antwerp Province Bruegel’s ‘Mad Meg’ restored and back in Antwerp! Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s masterpiece has just returned after an 18-month restoration operation. Mon 18 Feb 2019 09:15 East Flanders For good beer and great cycling head for East Flanders! In East Flanders beer and cycling have been brought together to make a visit to the province even more fun. Thu 17 Jan 2019 09:35 Brussels Revolution: discover Sixties icons at the ING Art Centre Until March children of the Sixties are in for a treat at the ING Art Centre. Thu 13 Dec 2018 09:05 Brussels “Get Up, Stand Up!” at MIMA in Brussels Drawing on Michaël Lallouche's collection we see the hey-day of silk screen printed protest posters. Thu 29 Nov 2018 09:10 Antwerp Province Experience The Perfect Kiss at Antwerp's M HKA Antwerp's contemporary art museum, the M HKA, is celebrating the work of the American baroque minimalist James Lee Byars with a landmark exhibition of his work. Wed 14 Nov 2018 10:26