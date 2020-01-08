Economics Economy 10,000 demonstrators at Socialist Trade Union’s day of action Around 10,000 people have taken part in a demonstration that is part of the Socialist Trade Union’s day of action. 13:45 Economy VDAB has 50,000 taking 110,000 vocational courses online A growing number of people are taking online vocational training courses offered by the Flemish Employment and Vocational Training Service VDAB. Last year al... Sun 26 Jan 11:10 Belga Brussels Audi Brussels scraps 145 temps’ contracts as battery supplier can’t keep up Management at the Audi Brussels car plant in the Brussels municipality of Vorst has told the unions at the factory that it the contracts of 145 temps will be... Sat 25 Jan 17:04 Economy Record foreign investments in Flanders plus Brexit bonus Last year was a bumper year for Flanders as far as foreign investments were concerned. In all foreign business invested 5.2 billion euros in Flemish plants.... Wed 22 Jan 10:17 Belga Brussels Google boss visits Molenbeek encoding school Mr Pichai was at MolenGeek to announce that his company was to donate a further 200,000 euro to the initiative. Tue 21 Jan 11:55 Economy Caretaker Prime Minister and royal couple travel to Davos This year’s World Economic Forum is the 50th time that politicians, economic players and NGOs have gathered in Davos. Tue 21 Jan 11:10 Economy Cyber-attack business restarts production 20/1/20 - Weaving machine manufacturer Picanol is resuming production after a cyber-attack knocked out its entire production in Flanders, Romania and China. ... Mon 20 Jan 15:27 Home News Finance Tower sold in Belgium’s most expensive ever real estate transaction The South Korean investment company Meritz Securities and the British real estate investor Valesco have bought the Finance Tower in the centre of Brussels fo... Mon 20 Jan 11:32 Michele D'Ottavio Economy Production to re-start on Monday at West Flemish company paralysed by ransom software The company’s production lines have been idle all week after its IT system was paralysed by ransom software hackers. Sat 18 Jan 13:33 West Flanders 2019 was a good year for the Port of Zeebrugge A total of 45.8 million tonnes of goods passed through the Port of Zeebrugge in West Flanders last year. Fri 17 Jan 16:23 Antwerp Province One of the biggest diamonds ever found to be cut in Antwerp It will be the Antwerp company HB that will polish and cut 1,758 carat stone. Fri 17 Jan 13:36 Economy New way to assess foreign jobseekers’ skills 16/1/20 - Dutch language skills are in high demand on the job market. Newcomers often struggle and experience difficulty presenting their skills. A new app... Thu 16 Jan 15:17 West Flanders Cyber-attack shuts down industrial production for the week Production at the West Flemish weaving machine producer Picanol will be at a standstill for the rest of the entire week. The company is the victim of a rans... Wed 15 Jan 10:29 Michele D'Ottavio West Flanders Ransomware shuts down production at Flemish multinational A cyber-attack partially incapacitated operations at West Flemish weaving machine producer Picanol. Plants in Ieper (Belgium), Romania and China are hit. Mon 13 Jan 14:59 Economy Cleaners take to the streets again to ask for more pay Around 200 cleaners took to the streets of Brussels on Monday morning to demand better pay and improved working conditions. Mon 13 Jan 13:17 Economy We'd rather have a car than cash For the past two years employees here have been able to exchange their company car for extra cash at the end of the month. Fri 10 Jan 16:17 Brussels It’s Brussels motor show time! 9/1/20 - Car marques are putting the final touches to their displays at this year’s Brussels motor show. Good deals are on offer and everybody interested in ... Thu 09 Jan 15:00 Yorick Jansens Flemish Brabant Bumper year for passenger traffic at Brussels Airport 2019 was a record year for passengers at Brussels Airport. 26.4 million passengers passed through the airport in 2019. Thu 09 Jan 09:57 Antwerp Province Thousand euro bonus for Flemish workers after takeover in tobacco sector The takeover of Royal Agio Cigars of the Netherlands by Denmark's Scandinavian Tobacco Group means Royal Agio Cigars workers will receive a bonus. The Dutch... Wed 08 Jan 10:58 AP2006 Economy Belgium exports electricity for the first time in a decade Figures from grid operator Elia show that for the first time in a decade Belgium exported electricity last year. The figures also reveal that nuclear energy... Wed 08 Jan 10:36