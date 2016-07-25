Skip to content
… °C
… km
traffic jam
Login
Via e-mail
Via Facebook
Via Google
Register here
Need help?
vrtnieuws.modal.profile.my-profile
Sign out
en
nl
Naar de Nederlandstalige site
fr
Allez à Flandreinfo.be
de
Zur deutschsprachigen Webseite
Flanders News
nl
Naar de Nederlandstalige site
fr
Allez à Flandreinfo.be
en
Visit flandersnews.be, the English news website of VRT News
de
Zur deutschsprachigen Webseite
Categories
Close
Video
Search
Something has gone wrong.
Expo
Altijd betrouwbaar nieuws op zak?
Download nu gratis de app van VRT NWS.