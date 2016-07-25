Hasselt Limburg Criminals blow up Limburg cash machine This time the cash machine at a Branch of BNP Paribas Fortis in Kermt, near Hasselt was targeted. Wed 09 Oct 2019 10:36 Limburg Wild boar on the rampage in Hasselt Many residents in the Limburg city of Hasselt have seen their gardens destroyed by boar looking to find worms to eat. Tue 10 Sep 2019 16:41 Limburg More than 5,000 Hasselt families without power As well as 5,000 families, the Town Hall is also without power, meaning that services at the Town Hall are closed as staff are unable to use their computers. Wed 12 Jun 2019 11:22 Limburg Big losses for socialist/green list in Hasselt The socialist/green list 7.7%. and has lost 4 seats. Sun 14 Oct 2018 17:43 Limburg Intelligent CCTV in the heart of Hasselt The cameras will be equipped with microphones and activated by, for example, someone shouting. Sat 11 Aug 2018 16:43