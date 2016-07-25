Ieper West Flanders "Please return the bell to Saint John’s church” A bell that weighs 25 kilos has been stolen from Saint John’s Church in the West Flemish town of Ieper. Wed 06 Nov 2019 13:30 West Flanders Thirteen Commonwealth Great War soldiers given final resting place They will be buried on Thursday at the war cemetery at Wijtschate, near Ieper (West Flanders). Wed 09 Oct 2019 12:47 West Flanders 15 transit migrants found in in a truck trailer in Ieper The migrants were hidden among a load of sugar. The youngest among them is just 12 years old. Sat 21 Sep 2019 15:43 West Flanders Fire destroys West Flemish Waffle factory Although no one was injured the building was completely destroyed. Fri 20 Sep 2019 17:40 West Flanders British Legion remembers in Ieper The Royal British Legion was remembering the "The Great Pilgrimage", a pilgrimage that took place 90 years ago in August 1928. Wed 08 Aug 2018 16:28