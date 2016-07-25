Kanton Antwerpen Antwerp Province Another grenade attack in Antwerp There has been another explosion caused by hand grenade being thrown at a property in Antwerp. Sat 25 Jan 10:44 Antwerp Province Masterblaster at M HKA in Antwerp Work by Tramaine de Senna is currently showing at Antwerp's contemporary art museum's M HKA in the In Situ programme that offers medium scale exhibitions to ... Thu 23 Jan 10:13 Antwerp Province Allan Sekula at M HKA in Antwerp 'Mermaid Honeymoon', the Allan Sekula show currently on at the M HKA, Antwerp’s contemporary art museum, will be of interest to anybody fascinated by the sea... Wed 22 Jan 09:19 Antwerp Province Police bodycams are a success in Antwerp 15/1/20 - Antwerp police’s bike squad is the first to be equipped with bodycams. Officers are often in direct contact with the citizen. For a month now the... Wed 15 Jan 14:56 Antwerp Province Ludo Van Campenhout quits as Alderman His party colleague Peter Wouters will take over from him as Antwerp Alderman responsible for sport, diamonds, markets and fares Tue 07 Jan 16:34 Jonas Roosens Antwerp Province Suspected burglars rescued from the River Scheldt Two burglars were taken to hospital with suspected hypothermia after they had jumped into the River Scheldt in Antwerp in an effort to escape arrest. Mon 30 Dec 2019 13:56 Antwerp Province Judicial Authorities open investigation into burned out car in Antwerp The vehicle burned out after an explosion in the north of the city. Sun 29 Dec 2019 17:08 Antwerp Province “Don’t do it!” Police up in Antwerp are repeating a warning for visitors of Christmas markets: beware of pickpockets! Sun 15 Dec 2019 11:01 Antwerp Province Electric bikes: new road sign in Antwerp The City of Antwerp has installed the first road signs urging cyclists and especially those using an electric bike to moderate their speed. Thu 12 Dec 2019 09:59 Antwerp Province Two injured as tram derails in Antwerp Up in Antwerp a tram derailed after a lorry crashed into it. Two people were injured and had to be taken to hospital, but they are not in bad way. Mon 09 Dec 2019 12:10 Antwerp Province 14 injured in Antwerp Water Bus collision In Antwerp the Water Bus that operates between the Port of Antwerp and the Steen in the city centre was involved in a collision near the dyke promenade at St... Mon 09 Dec 2019 09:26 Antwerp Province Further three held after Antwerp attacks 4/12/19 - Antwerp police have arrested further suspects in connection with a series of attacks linked to drug trafficking in the city earlier this year. Wed 04 Dec 2019 15:13 Antwerp Province Fresh shots fired in Antwerp 2/12/19 - Nine bullet holes were found in a warehouse in Antwerp this morning. They were probably made by a machine gun. A similar shooting incident happen... Mon 02 Dec 2019 15:14 Antwerp Province Body part belongs to missing football fan Last Sunday a body part was recovered from the Strasbourg Dock up in Antwerp. It has now been established that the body part belongs to the missing Antwerp ... Thu 28 Nov 2019 10:38 Antwerp Province New grenade attack in Antwerp 28/11/19 - For the umpteenth time a grenade has been thrown at house in Antwerp. This time round the grenade was thrown into a house in the district of Deur... Thu 28 Nov 2019 09:18 Antwerp Province Antwerp researchers can forecast who gets cancer of the liver 23/11/19 – Cancer is the bane of our age. Quick detection is the message, but that’s not always easy. Antwerp researchers have now discovered the genes tha... Sat 23 Nov 2019 15:32 Stephan Vanfleteren No use without written permission of photographer Stephan Vanfleteren. vanfleteren.stephan@telenet.be Antwerp Province Stephan Vanfleteren at FOMU in Antwerp Antwerp’s Photo Museum, the FOMU, is marking 30 years of photography by Stephan Vanfleteren in an exhibition conceived by the photographer himself. Vanflete... Mon 18 Nov 2019 09:02 Antwerp Province Police release CCTV images of Antwerp grenade attack The attack took place in the early hours of Monday 2 September. Sat 19 Oct 2019 13:31 ©Anneke Janssen - All Rights Reserved Antwerp Province Vandals disrupt rapper’s visit to Antwerp The visit of Dutch rapper Josylvio to the Mediamarkt store in Antwerp was quite an event. Josylvio had come for a signing session and to meet fans, but even... Thu 10 Oct 2019 09:59 Jonas Roosens Antwerp Province Ten officers quit Antwerp Police Support Drugs Team There is currently a lot of discontent among officers at Antwerp’s Drug Support Team. Tue 08 Oct 2019 12:51