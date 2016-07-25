Kanton Brussel Brussels “Brussels gang offers 16-year-old française for prostitution” Brussels prosecutors are investigating a city gang that is suspected of locking up a missing 16-year-old girl and offering her for prostitution. Seven men h... Wed 15 Jan 10:47 Jelle Jansegers Brussels Brussels public transport has never carried so many passengers 2019 was a bumper year for the Brussels local transport company MIVB/STIB. Passenger numbers were up by 4%. The carrier conveyed passengers on 434 million ... Wed 15 Jan 09:33 Brussels “So British” but not for much longer! The Brussels Motor Show is on at the Heizel, but for anybody interested in British design and especially British motor cars Autoworld in the Cinquantenaire/J... Tue 14 Jan 17:11 Brussels It’s Brussels motor show time! 9/1/20 - Car marques are putting the final touches to their displays at this year’s Brussels motor show. Good deals are on offer and everybody interested in ... Thu 09 Jan 15:00 Brussels Belgium’s LGTB refuge marks first anniversary Belgium’s first LGTB refuge is marking its first anniversary. The refuge in Brussels was set up to provide accommodation for gays, lesbians and transgenders... Tue 01 Oct 2019 11:57 Brussels Scores of arrests as far right march is banned in Brussels At least 43 people have been arrested in Brussels for attempting to take part in a far right march that has been banned by the authorities. Sun 15 Sep 2019 15:41 Brussels KLM axes Brussels flight, promotes the Thalys Dutch airline KLM is axing one of its five daily flights between Amsterdam and Brussels. The airline intends to book seats for passengers on the Thalys high... Sat 14 Sep 2019 10:23 Brussels Election2019: September Declaration in October? Each year at the beginning of the parliamentary year the Flemish prime minister addresses the Flemish Parliament setting out his administration’s plans for t... Thu 12 Sep 2019 09:50 Brussels René wants his ‘Brussels Eye’ to stay! The Belgian manager of the wheel on the Poelaertplein hopes he can get permission for the 'Brussels Eye' to stay here permanently. Wed 11 Sep 2019 09:23 Brussels Queen Mathilde in new TV music programme 5/9/19 - “Thanks for the Music” is the name of a new VRT TV programme in which Mathilde, Queen of Belgians, will meet children with special musical talents. Thu 05 Sep 2019 15:43 foto Peter Hilz (C) Brussels Brussels mobility minister plans to introduce smart road charging The Brussels regional government is looking at the introduction of road charging for drivers entering the Flemish and Belgian capital by car. The Brussels a... Wed 28 Aug 2019 10:51 Brussels De Lijn back at full strength at the North Station 27/8/19 - Flemish transport company De Lijn has reopened its counter at the Brussels North Station. De Lijn pulled down the shutters following concerns abou... Tue 27 Aug 2019 14:59 Brussels Detectives home in on body in 37-year-old cold case 27/8/19 - The search continues for money courier Francis Zwarts, who was killed as he transported a valuable shipments of expensive watches and gold bars fro... Tue 27 Aug 2019 14:51 Brussels It’s all change on the buses on 31 August On Saturday the Brussels local transport company MIVB launches a new phase of its bus plan. Changes have been underway since 2018 with the introduction of t... Tue 27 Aug 2019 10:38 Nicolas Maeterlinck Brussels Police shoot driver dead Brussels police have shot dead the driver of a car they were pursuing. Police were trying to stop the car in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek and fired shot... Tue 27 Aug 2019 09:16 Brussels Zone 30 to become the norm across the Brussels Region The new Brussels regional government has unveiled the main planks of its programme for the next five years. Wed 17 Jul 2019 16:33 Brussels Musicians take audition to play on the metro 23/5/19 – The Brussels local transport company hopes to maintain high standards when it comes to musicians playing on the metro network. Thu 23 May 2019 15:20 Brussels Police officer kicks restrained arrestee in the head 23/5/19 - Pictures showed how the inspector kicked a member of the public in the head after he had been restrained. Thu 23 May 2019 15:11 Brussels Brussels discourages the commute by car 23/5/19 - Starting next month companies will no longer be able to book special parking spots for their staff. Thu 23 May 2019 15:10 Brussels New Park & Ride in Anderlecht has room for 1,300 cars A spanking new Park & Ride carpark has just opened in Anderlecht. It's part of a regional plan to get drivers off the roads and onto public transport. The n... Mon 20 May 2019 12:20