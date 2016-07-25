Kanton Gent East Flanders New-look Saint-Peter’s Station in Ghent will have Europe’s largest bicycle park Once the work has been completed Ghent Saint-Peter’s station will have a bicycle park with enough room to accommodate 17,000 bikes. Fri 24 Jan 16:14 East Flanders East Flemings auction off their wine cellar East Flanders Province is selling its wine collection. The money raised will be invested in new priorities including cycle paths. The provincial authoritie... Thu 02 Jan 11:20 East Flanders Vintage cars drive around Ghent to protest against new Low Emissions Zone The measure is being taken in order to keep the most polluting vehicles out of Ghent’s historic city centre. Sun 29 Dec 2019 15:53 East Flanders Ciprian Mureşan represents Europalia Romania at S.M.A.K. Ghent's contemporary art museum, S.M.A.K., is showcasing the work of the Romanian artist Ciprian Mureşan as part of the Europalia festival devoted to the art... Wed 25 Dec 2019 09:47 East Flanders Ghent bans most polluting cars from city centre Starting 1 January 2020 the most polluting cars will no longer be able to drive into Ghent. Locals can apply for a scrappage grant to allow them to purchase ... Mon 09 Dec 2019 09:41 East Flanders New sign language app brings guided tours to the deaf 3/12/19 - The Heritage House in Ghent can now be visited using the new sign language app. Sign Language is important for the deaf. “Dutch always requires a ... Tue 03 Dec 2019 15:14 East Flanders Discover Lieve Blancquaert’s Circle of Life in Ghent A circular screen awaits visitors to 'Circle of Life', the breath-taking exhibition at the St Peter's Abbey in Ghent. "You're supposed to stand in the centre... Wed 27 Nov 2019 09:25 East Flanders Traffic comes a standstill for 310 seconds in Ghent A busy crossroads in the north of Ghent was the scene of a commemoration event to highlight the people who die in a traffic accident. Sun 17 Nov 2019 15:11 East Flanders Cultural disaster exercise at Ghent museum 2020 is a big year for the Ghent Fine Arts Museum, the MSK. It’s the Van Eyck Year and the MSK is hosting a major exhibition. 250,000 visitors are expected... Tue 15 Oct 2019 11:02 ISOPIX East Flanders Ghent bans new front gardens with hard landscaping The city of Ghent is banning front gardens with hard landscaping. No further building licences will be delivered. Sun 13 Oct 2019 11:57 East Flanders Hit & run suspect didn’t notice a thing 6/10/19 - A 24-year-old cyclist has reported to the police after details of a hit and run were publicised. The cyclist confirms he was at the location at th... Sun 06 Oct 2019 15:01 East Flanders 20% of young women experience unacceptable behaviour One in five girls and women aged between 16 and 27 experience unacceptable behaviour, unsolicited sexual advances that clearly go too far. Among boys and me... Tue 01 Oct 2019 16:01 Jasper Jacobs East Flanders Rush hour misery for rail commuters in Ghent Rail traffic in and around the East Flemish city of Ghent was subject to disruption on Tuesday morning. Tue 01 Oct 2019 11:27 East Flanders Prince Laurent was a surprise guest at police officers’ retirement party During the party Prince Laurent took time to congratulate both police officers on their retirement. Mon 30 Sep 2019 12:42 East Flanders Two Ghent districts linked by 7,000 dominos The huge domino display was set up to mark the start of the city’s architecture festival. Sun 22 Sep 2019 13:17 East Flanders European Skeptics Congress staged in Ghent This year’s European Skeptics Congress is taking place in Ghent. Around a hundred members of European sceptic organisations will be attending. Sat 31 Aug 2019 09:31 East Flanders Defective doors at Forensic Psychiatric Centre At total of 20 doors in the Forensic Psychiatric Centre in the East Flemish city have not been functioning correctly for weeks. Fri 16 Aug 2019 16:48 East Flanders Ghent hotels call for limits on renting out rooms to tourists via Airbnb Hoteliers in the East Flemish city of Ghent have called for limitations to be placed on the number of days people in the city can rent out rooms to tourists ... Mon 12 Aug 2019 15:51 East Flanders After the festival comes the clean-up There were far fewer visitors. Around 1 million this year, down from 1.3 million in 2018. Mon 29 Jul 2019 17:16 East Flanders Jail for Ghent freeloader A woman, who has been dining out for months now and has been refusing to pay her tab, is going to jail at last. Thu 18 Jul 2019 09:32