Kanton Kortrijk West Flanders Kortrijk votes against monthly car-free Sunday in country’s first digital referendum Voters had all last week until 6pm on Sunday to cast their votes. Mon 21 Oct 2019 13:56 West Flanders Investigation launched passers-by failed to help man that lay dying on Kortrijk’s market square Failure to offer assistance to a person in need is a criminal offence in Belgium. Tue 08 Oct 2019 10:50 West Flanders Kortrijk to organise annual referenda The local authority in the West Flemish city of Kortrijk has announced that it is to hold annual referenda. Wed 26 Jun 2019 12:49