Kanton Mechelen Antwerp Province Grenade explodes in the centre of Willebroek Although no one was injured, the material damage is considerable. Mon 15 Jul 2019 10:40 Antwerp Province Resounding victory for liberal/green list in Mechelen 47.9% of voters in Mechelen backed the ist, leaving it with 25 of the 43 seats on Mechelen City Council. Sun 14 Oct 2018 20:25 Antwerp Province Lots of fun to be had at Summer Jump On Saturday many children's dreams became reality at Summer Jump Sat 11 Aug 2018 16:24