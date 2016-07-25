Kanton Oostende West Flanders Construction firm to sue council over Casino contract cancellation Willemen is taking legal action against the municipal authorities in Middelkerke after they decided to halt the planned construction of a new casino. Sat 06 Apr 2019 10:53 West Flanders Bredene’s Mayor wants to tackle litter The Mayor of the West Flemish coastal municipality of Bredene wants to introduce a deposit system for cans and plastic bottles. Tue 02 Apr 2019 16:46 West Flanders Locals evacuated after bomb is found in Ostend Everyone within a 250 metre radius has been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Tue 26 Mar 2019 12:44 West Flanders 4,700 “Polar Bears” take a dip in the North Sea The organisers of the mass plunge into the icy waters of the North Sea report that everything went according to plan. Sat 05 Jan 2019 17:18 West Flanders “De Grote Post”, Ostend’s modernist masterpiece There is plenty to tell about the former main post office in Ostend Wed 26 Sep 2018 11:18