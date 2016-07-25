Kanton Sint-Jans-Molenbeek Brussels Audit reveals gross mismanagement at a Brussels social housing association The audit carried out at Logement Molenbeekois in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek makes depressing reading. Fri 25 Jan 2019 17:21 Brussels Molenbeek municipal authority plaintiff against rioters The decision to become a plaintiff was taken unanimously during an extraordinary meeting of the municipal cabinet on Tuesday morning. Tue 08 Jan 2019 12:53 Brussels Terrorist den becomes community centre A community centre has opened in the pub formerly run by the Abdeslam Brothers, small time drug dealers held responsible for the Paris terrorist attacks. Mon 28 May 2018 16:15 Brussels Craft Beer Festival in Molenbeek soon Beer lovers in Brussels are preparing their taste buds for the second edition of SWAFFF! the Brussels Craft Beer Festival. Thu 10 May 2018 15:43