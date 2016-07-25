Kanton Sint-Joost-Ten-Node Brussels Motor cyclist dies after police chase The chase started after the motor cyclist fail to stop for police in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe, in the east of the city. Sat 03 Aug 2019 13:12 Brussels Bust of Hergé unveiled in Brussels Born Georges Remi in 1907, Hergé was the man that created the interpreted reporter Tintin. Mon 03 Jun 2019 16:46 Brussels Fire Service frees 10-year-old boy from chimney The boy was freed with relative ease and was not injured as a result of his ordeal. Sat 05 Jan 2019 11:48