Limburg Limburg First snow in Flanders! 22/1/20 - A blanket of snow, that was the treat for people out east this morning. Rooves, cars and trees all received a dusting of snow, though it was a very... Wed 22 Jan 15:30 Limburg “Really it’s dirty snow!” Streets across Limburg and Antwerp Province are this morning coated in what looks like a small layer of snow, but VRT weather forecasters are warning that th... Wed 22 Jan 09:34 Limburg Wolves August and Noëlla have met, but will they mate? Both animals were caught on camera together on land owned by the Belgian military at Hechtel-Eksel. Tue 14 Jan 16:18 Limburg Animal rights group GAIA lodges complaint against cock fighters The animal rights group GAIA has lodged a complaint against the organisers of an illegal cock fight in the Limburg municipality of Hoeselt. Tue 14 Jan 14:12 Limburg Scientists research bondage at Flemish fetish club The fetish Club 78 in Ham in Limburg received some unusual visitors last year. In addition to everyday punters scientists from Antwerp University also visit... Thu 09 Jan 11:31 Limburg Limburg’s new wolf is a female She was spotted in the same area where a male wolf that has been called August lives. Tue 31 Dec 2019 12:51 Limburg Wolves in Limburg exhibition in Bree to remain open for an extra two months The Mariahof in Bree is the fourth location the exhibition has visited. Previously it and set up shop in Oudsbergen, Lommel and Peer. Sat 28 Dec 2019 14:19 Limburg Mum and daughter die in collision on Christmas Eve Two people are dead after two cars crashed at an intersection in the eastern town of Bree (Limburg). A woman driver was dead at the scene. Her 17-year-old ... Wed 25 Dec 2019 10:23 Limburg School bus driver was drunk Police in Lummen (Limburg) stopped a school bus driver because they feared he was drunk. The driver was breathalysed and was found to be over the drink-driv... Thu 28 Nov 2019 09:32 Limburg The skills of fashion decoration explored in Hasselt ‘SMUK’ or ‘EMBELLISH’ in English is the name of a fascinating exhibition currently running at the Fashion Museum in Hasselt. The exhibition homes in on deco... Thu 14 Nov 2019 09:06 Limburg “This is not who we are, this is not what Flanders is” The Communities Minister Bart Somers (liberal) and the town authorities in Bilzen expressed they disgust at Sunday’s nights arson attack on the future asylum... Wed 13 Nov 2019 16:49 Limburg Fire at future reception centre for asylum seekers was started deliberately. From next month the building that is currently unoccupied was to have been used to house asylum seekers. Mon 11 Nov 2019 11:05 Limburg Unusual glow in night sky explained People in Limburg, especially those close to the border with the Netherlands, have been treated to an unusual spectacle: a glow in the night sky. Wed 30 Oct 2019 11:18 Limburg Saluting Turkish footballers spark controversy 15/10/19 - Images of Belgian-Turkish child footballers saluting fallen Turkish soldiers have triggered controversy. The football agency has launched an inve... Tue 15 Oct 2019 15:08 Limburg Criminals blow up Limburg cash machine This time the cash machine at a Branch of BNP Paribas Fortis in Kermt, near Hasselt was targeted. Wed 09 Oct 2019 10:36 Limburg Hasselt University sacks Professor Lode Vereeck due to inappropriate behaviour Former students and a university employee said that Professor Vereeck had used inappropriate language to students in Whatsapp messages and on social media. Sat 21 Sep 2019 13:00 Limburg Wild boar on the rampage in Hasselt Many residents in the Limburg city of Hasselt have seen their gardens destroyed by boar looking to find worms to eat. Tue 10 Sep 2019 16:41 Limburg Fatal fire in Beringen: Judicial Authorities suspect “human intervention” The investigators’ initial conclusions point to the fire not having been caused by a technical fault. Tue 13 Aug 2019 11:57 Limburg Couple brutally attacked in their own home The violent home invasion took place at a house on the Batterijstraat, in the Limburg municipality of Bilzen. Sat 10 Aug 2019 14:44 Limburg Two die in road traffic accident in Limburg Province The accident happened on Saturday evening on the Kinooiersteenweg in Neeroeteren. Sun 04 Aug 2019 16:44