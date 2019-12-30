Politics Politics Informateurs bring the King up to speed The two men given the task of trying to pave the way for talks to get under way on the formation of a new Federal Government have brought the King up to spee... Mon 20 Jan 16:34 Foreign News Flemish PM to visit Auschwitz On the eve of his visit to camp, Mr Jambon will speak at a dinner to be held by the European Jewish Association. Sat 18 Jan 16:42 Brussels PS excludes Brussels mayor after meeting with far-right Turkish Mayors The Francophone socialist party PS has excluded the Mayor of the Brussels Municipality of Sint-Joost-ten-Node Emir Kir for having met with a delegation of Ma... Sat 18 Jan 10:32 Politics Former Co-Leader of Francophone Greens’ candidature for Constitutional Court job gets insufficient support from Senators Ms Khattabi’s candidature received the backing of 37 Senators, 3 short of the 40 votes required. Fri 17 Jan 12:44 Elections 2019 Francophone socialist leader “We have never issued a veto” Mr Magnette was speaking at his party’s New Year’s reception at Pont à Celles (Hainaut). Fri 17 Jan 10:53 Elections 2019 King gives informateurs another 2 weeks They now have until 28 January. Mon 13 Jan 17:02 Politics The N-VA wants to be part of a federal coalition government Speeching at his party's New Year's reception, Flemish Nationalist leader Bart De Wever lashed out against Open VLD supremo Gwendolyn Rutten, while also mak... Sun 12 Jan 12:09 Politics Letter containing powder sent to Caretaker PM Letters containing powder have been sent to the offices of a number of ministers in Belgium’s caretaker federal government. Fri 10 Jan 16:19 Politics Walloon ministers receive suspect letters Several ministers in the Walloon government have received suspicious envelopes containing a white powder and an anonymous letter. The head of the local fire... Thu 09 Jan 12:25 Politics Informateur’s document leaked: N-VA still in the running A discussion document drawn up by the two men charged with putting federal government formation talks on the rails has been leaked. The document drafted by ... Thu 09 Jan 09:30 Antwerp Province Ludo Van Campenhout quits as Alderman His party colleague Peter Wouters will take over from him as Antwerp Alderman responsible for sport, diamonds, markets and fares Tue 07 Jan 16:34 Kurt Desplenter West Flanders Asylum seekers to be housed at Koksijde Air Base after all The municipal authorities in the West Flemish seaside town of Koksijde have had a change of heart. Tue 07 Jan 10:41 Jonas Roosens Politics Nationalist Group Leader: "You don’t have to be scientifically correct when addressing your own supporters” The Flemish PM made his claims during two readings he gave at the De Warande buisness club in Brussels. Mon 30 Dec 2019 12:49 Elections 2019 King extends Informateurs’ mandate into the new year The two politicians have been given until 13 January 2020 to try and find a way out of the current political impasse. Fri 20 Dec 2019 14:17 Nicolas Maeterlinck Politics Flemish Parliament approves 2020 budget after marathon session Thursday’s session to discuss the budget lasted 18 hours. Fri 20 Dec 2019 11:33 Politics Landmark ruling for Catalan leaders 19/12/19 - The European Court of Justice has ruled that Oriol Junqueras, a former Catalan minister enjoys parliamentary immunity as he was elected to the Eur... Thu 19 Dec 2019 15:08 Politics Police clamp down of transit migrants in Antwerp 19/12/19 - Yesterday evening police in Antwerp staged concerted actions against human-trafficking. Officers checked passengers arriving at the end of the tr... Thu 19 Dec 2019 15:05 BELGA/WAEM Elections 2019 Former “Pre-formateur” says government with Francophone socialists and Flemish nationalist is “impossible” Mr Demotte first spoke to the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF’s Matin Première programme before iterating his stance on VRT Radio 1’s ‘De ochtend’ progra... Tue 17 Dec 2019 11:12 Politics Bart De Wever vows to try and form a federal government Flemish nationalist leader Bart De Wever has pledged he will attempt to form a new federal government if King Filip asks him so to do. Nearly seven months a... Sun 15 Dec 2019 14:10 Politics Socialist leader can stay on in parliament 14/12/19 - The Flemish socialist party’s new leader: Conner Rousseau has received an exemption. Against party rules he will be able to keep his seat in the F... Sat 14 Dec 2019 15:34