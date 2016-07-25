Regionaal Flemish Brabant Bells of Baal every quarter has villagers at each other’s throats A nasty row threatens in the otherwise so peaceful village of Baal (Tremelo – Flemish Brabant), where newcomers are unhappy with the local church carillon th... Thu 23 Jan 11:17 Regionaal Midnight mass in Brussels Cathedral 25/12/19 - The Belgian primate, Archbishop De Kesel, led midnight mass in Brussels’ St Michael’s cathedral on Christmas Eve. The cardinal spoke of the uncer... Wed 25 Dec 2019 15:18 Antwerp Province Gang of youths attack scout leaders – one victim in intensive care Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after three scout leaders were attacked after a party. Mon 23 Dec 2019 09:19 Antwerp Province “Don’t do it!” Police up in Antwerp are repeating a warning for visitors of Christmas markets: beware of pickpockets! Sun 15 Dec 2019 11:01 Antwerp Province Electric bikes: new road sign in Antwerp The City of Antwerp has installed the first road signs urging cyclists and especially those using an electric bike to moderate their speed. Thu 12 Dec 2019 09:59 Antwerp Province Two injured as tram derails in Antwerp Up in Antwerp a tram derailed after a lorry crashed into it. Two people were injured and had to be taken to hospital, but they are not in bad way. Mon 09 Dec 2019 12:10 Brussels A fire broke out on the roof of event hall Brussels Expo Works on the roof may have been the cause. The fire is under control. Wed 20 Nov 2019 12:33 East Flanders De Lijn finds no charging stations and removes electric buses in Ghent De Lijn will no longer run electric buses in Ghent for the time being. According to the Flemish transport company, this is due to the fact that it has not re... Tue 19 Nov 2019 12:58 East Flanders Driver who killed 14-year-old girl in a car accident was drunk According to the public prosecutor's office, there were no defects in the car and the driver was not on a mobile phone behind the wheel. Fri 23 Aug 2019 13:02 West Flanders A pavement full of grass and weeds? You will face fines up to 125 euros In Mesen, in West Flanders, you risk a fine of up to 125 euros if you do not maintain your pavement properly. Fri 23 Aug 2019 10:42 Antwerp Province Car goes over a tree in Merksem, driver badly injured A car went over a tree on Wednesday evening In Merksem (Antwerp). The driver was seriously injured. Thu 22 Aug 2019 11:08 Brussels Neptune Fountain squirts again in Laken after half a century 18/4/19 - A Brussels fountain that hasn’t functioned since 1965 is spraying water once again. The Neptune Fountain commissioned by King Leopold II in 1905 h... Thu 18 Apr 2019 16:13 West Flanders 14-year-old badly injured after tumble off Bruges roof A boy of 14 is badly injured after he fell over 6.5 metres (over 21 feet) from the roof of an empty hangar in the West Flemish city of Bruges. The teenager ... Sun 31 Mar 2019 10:42 West Flanders 200 pigs perish in blaze 26/12/18 - Nearly two hundred pigs perished in a blaze at a pig farm in Veurne (West Flanders) earlier in the week. The fire followed an explosion. Fortunate... Wed 26 Dec 2018 10:56 Antwerp Province Explosion at a waste processing company: one dead and several wounded Thu 13 Sep 2018 16:56 Flemish Brabant 71 % of inhabitants in the Brussels Region have foreign roots Thu 13 Sep 2018 15:10 Antwerp Province Fire broke out in Umicore factory in Antwerp Wed 12 Sep 2018 15:02 Regionaal One migrant killed after a fight on a motorway parking in East Flanders Wed 12 Sep 2018 12:12 Brussels Seven injured in police car crash in Brussels A federal police vehicle collided with another car in the centre of Brussels: seven people got injured, but nobody is in a life-threatening condition. Sat 18 Aug 2018 12:33 West Flanders Four children nearly drown at Blankenberge The parents of the children involved in Tuesday's incident got a good telling off from the life guards. Wed 18 Jul 2018 09:46