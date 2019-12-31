Sport Sport Late goals spare Anderlecht’s blushes Two goals late in the second half have ensured that Sporting Anderlecht took all three points from their away game at Cercle Brugge. Sun 26 Jan 17:02 Sport Charleroi v KV Mechelen abandoned. Wins for AA Gent, KAS Eupen and Sint-Truiden Four of this weekend’s eight First Division games were played on Saturday evening. Sun 26 Jan 13:25 Sport Victory for our hockey men and women in Sydney Both Belgium’s men’s and our country’s women’s hockey teams have enjoyed wins against Australia. Sun 26 Jan 12:21 PCR Sport Late goal sees Standard claim victory against KV Oostende In the first of this weekend’s Belgian First Division games Standard de Liège enjoyed a 2-1 home win against the Club currently next to bottom in the league ... Sat 25 Jan 11:28 Sport Golden Boot Vanaken steers Club Brugge to victory against Anderlecht Club Brugge moved 10 points clear at the top of the Belgian First Division after a 1-2 win away at RSC Anderlecht. Mon 20 Jan 10:51 Peter De Voecht / Photo News Sport Antwerp come back from behind to beat Cercle With just 8 games to go Cercle are 7 points behind the next to bottom team KV Oostende. Sun 19 Jan 16:50 Bolcina/Photo News Sport AA Gent second after home win against Excel Mouscron Four of this weekend’s eight Belgian First Division games were played on Saturday evening. Sun 19 Jan 12:00 Sport Standard start the year with a win In what was the first First Division game of the new year Standard de Liège enjoyed a 2-3 away win at KV Mechelen. Sat 18 Jan 11:12 2019 Manchester City FC Sport English football writers honour Vincent Kompany The Football Writers’ Association has held a gala event to honour the Belgian footballer Vincent Kompany. Mon 13 Jan 12:20 Sport Coming soon: show jumping for rabbits! Everybody is familiar with show jumping for horses, but in Germany such events are also organised for rabbits. Officials at the Hagelands Neerhof not-for-pr... Mon 13 Jan 11:04 Sport Football federation to map out racism Starting next football season more information will be collected on racism in the amateur game. Football federation Voetbal Vlaanderen says that in future r... Mon 13 Jan 10:33 Sport Laurens Sweeck is the big surprise at the Belgian Cyclocross Championships Laurens Sweeck is the new Belgian cyclocross champion. The 26-year-old made the most of team tactics to advance his team mate and favourite Eli Iserbyt. Sun 12 Jan 17:08 ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved Sport Goffin in shock victory against Nadal The winner of the doubles match between Belgium and Spain will advance to the semi-finals against Australia. Fri 10 Jan 13:57 Sport Club Brugge to build new stadium next to Jan Breydel Club Brugge has long wanted to build a new stadium to replace the antiquated Jan Breydel Stadium. Fri 10 Jan 12:41 Sport The fans have voted: Eden Hazard and Tine De Caigny are the national teams’ players of the year The vote was held on the Belgian Football Association’s (KBVB) website. Tue 31 Dec 2019 16:22 PCR Sport A convincing win for Charleroi, Antwerp v Anderlecht ends goalless The last two Belgian First Division games before the three-week winter break were played on Friday evening. Sat 28 Dec 2019 10:43 Sven Kums (left) has just made it 0-1 for KAA Gent at Standard. Bolcina / Photo News Sport Club Brugge rule, AA Gent win battle at Standard In football, leaders Club Brugge and title challengers KAA Gent posted Boxing Day victories to enter the winter break with 3 extra points in the bag. Fri 27 Dec 2019 17:17 Sport “1969 - The Year of Eddy Merckx” in English at last! “1969 - The Year of Eddy Merckx” by VRT Journalist Johny Vansevenant has just been published. It’s the long-awaited English translation of Vansevenant’s best... Tue 24 Dec 2019 11:31 Sport “Battle of Flanders” ends in 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon’s top of the bill First Division game, the so-called “Battle of Flanders,” between AA Gent and Club Brugge ended in a 1-1 draw. Sun 22 Dec 2019 17:16 Sport Ten-man Standard beaten by Waasland-Beveren News of this and Saturday evening's three other First Division games. Sun 22 Dec 2019 11:43