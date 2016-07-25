Video Home News Israeli historian pulls in sell-out crowd More than 5,000 people packed in to Antwerp’s Lotto Arena on Monday evening not for a pop concert or an important sports match, but to listen to Yuval Noah H... 16:34 East Flanders East Flemish youngsters given resiliency training Such is the popularity of the course that there is a waiting list. Sun 26 Jan 15:48 Culture and Media Van Eyck Year launched at Brussels Airport 23/1/20 - Passengers at Brussels Airport received a special present this morning to mark the start of the Van Eyck Year, a year of exhibitions and events cel... Thu 23 Jan 15:14 Culture and Media Adoration of the Mystic Lamb returns to Ghent Cathedral 23/1/20 - A year of exhibitions and events celebrating the Flemish Primitive master Jan Van Eyck is upon us. There is the big exhibition in the Fine Arts Mu... Thu 23 Jan 15:05 Limburg First snow in Flanders! 22/1/20 - A blanket of snow, that was the treat for people out east this morning. Rooves, cars and trees all received a dusting of snow, though it was a very... Wed 22 Jan 15:30 Foreign News Meet the passengers on the new Vienna night-time express! 22/1/20 - On Monday the first night train to run from a Belgian station since 2003 pulled out of Brussels South Station. Twice a week a new service will ope... Wed 22 Jan 14:45 Belga Brussels Google boss visits Molenbeek encoding school Mr Pichai was at MolenGeek to announce that his company was to donate a further 200,000 euro to the initiative. Tue 21 Jan 11:55 Economy Cyber-attack business restarts production 20/1/20 - Weaving machine manufacturer Picanol is resuming production after a cyber-attack knocked out its entire production in Flanders, Romania and China. ... Mon 20 Jan 15:27 Health & Environment Flemish Red Cross is after your blood 20/1/20 - The village of Bever has a population 2,100. One in ten people aged 18 or more is a blood donor. The Flemish Red Cross would like to see more mun... Mon 20 Jan 15:24 Economy New way to assess foreign jobseekers’ skills 16/1/20 - Dutch language skills are in high demand on the job market. Newcomers often struggle and experience difficulty presenting their skills. A new app... Thu 16 Jan 15:17 Culture and Media Former Flemish PM to oversee cuts at VRT 16/1/20 - Former Flemish PM Luc Van den Brande will serve a further two years at the head of the board of the Flemish public broadcaster board. Mr Van den B... Thu 16 Jan 15:15 Home News “Test students and pupils' French” 16/1/20 - Flemish university and polytechnic lecturers are requesting a new test for students embarking on language studies. Lecturers also favour a similar... Thu 16 Jan 15:14 Health & Environment 5,000 flout Ghent low emission zone 15/1/20 - Since the beginning of the year 5,000 polluting vehicles entered the new low emission zone in Ghent. Fines will only be issued starting February. ... Wed 15 Jan 14:57 Antwerp Province Police bodycams are a success in Antwerp 15/1/20 - Antwerp police’s bike squad is the first to be equipped with bodycams. Officers are often in direct contact with the citizen. For a month now the... Wed 15 Jan 14:56 Home News Belgian rail carrying many more passengers 15/1/20 - Belgian rail company NMBS carried 4% more passengers on domestic journeys last year. Passenger totals have doubled in only two decades. Wed 15 Jan 14:54 West Flanders First seal release of the year at Blankenberge Two seals that had been treated at the Sea Life Centre in the West Flemish resort of Blankenberge has been released back into the sea on Tuesday morning. Tue 14 Jan 16:46 Limburg Wolves August and Noëlla have met, but will they mate? Both animals were caught on camera together on land owned by the Belgian military at Hechtel-Eksel. Tue 14 Jan 16:18 Home News New Belgian rail trains get thumbs down 13/1/20 - The new double decker trains the Belgian rail company wants to purchase are being contested by the umbrella organisation representing people with a... Mon 13 Jan 14:39 Home News Christmas tree throwing in Oudergem: a social event, "funny but also serious" The 6th edition of the Christmas Tree Throwing Event in Brussels attracted both young and old. Sun 12 Jan 17:43 Culture and Media Miss Belgium had a double message for youngsters Celine Van Ouytsel of Herentals, the new Miss Belgium, wants to serve as an example for youngsters. Sun 12 Jan 17:20