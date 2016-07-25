West Flanders West Flanders 23 migrants found in refrigerated lorry at Zeebrugge Twenty-three migrants were discovered in a refrigerated lorry at the Port of Zeebrugge on Thursday. The migrants had hoped to gain illegal access to the UK. Thu 23 Jan 15:50 West Flanders Arrested Afghans suspected of people-trafficking after small boat sinks off De Panne Two Afghan nationals have been arrested on suspicion of people-trafficking after an incident with a small boat that sank off De Panne (West Flanders) earlier... Thu 23 Jan 10:22 West Flanders Search continues for missing transit migrants They were forced to abandon their boat and swim to shore. Tue 21 Jan 10:38 West Flanders 2019 was a good year for the Port of Zeebrugge A total of 45.8 million tonnes of goods passed through the Port of Zeebrugge in West Flanders last year. Fri 17 Jan 16:23 BELGA/DELEU West Flanders Dogs to be allowed on beach at Middelkerke during the summer season The fact that life guards will be present also means that dog owners and others that use the sections of beach will also be able to swim in the sea if they s... Fri 17 Jan 15:52 West Flanders Exceptional: beaked whale washes ashore at Ostend The find is remarkable. It’s half a century ago since this last happened. The animal measures a staggering three metres. It’s not yet clear why it was was... Thu 16 Jan 09:59 West Flanders Cannabis farm discovered inside a bridge in West Flanders Fire-fighters have made an unusual discovery: a cannabis farm inside a bridge over the River Leie in Wielsbeke (West Flanders). The farm is a professional s... Thu 16 Jan 09:38 West Flanders Cyber-attack shuts down industrial production for the week Production at the West Flemish weaving machine producer Picanol will be at a standstill for the rest of the entire week. The company is the victim of a rans... Wed 15 Jan 10:29 West Flanders First seal release of the year at Blankenberge Two seals that had been treated at the Sea Life Centre in the West Flemish resort of Blankenberge has been released back into the sea on Tuesday morning. Tue 14 Jan 16:46 Michele D'Ottavio West Flanders Ransomware shuts down production at Flemish multinational A cyber-attack partially incapacitated operations at West Flemish weaving machine producer Picanol. Plants in Ieper (Belgium), Romania and China are hit. Mon 13 Jan 14:59 West Flanders Almost 900,000 people visited Bruges’ museums in 2019 However, there were fewer Britons among the visitors the visitors to Bruges’ museums last year than there were in 2018. Fri 10 Jan 12:23 Image courtesy of LUKAS - ART IN FLANDERS vzw West Flanders Coming soon: Bruges marks Van Eyck Year with prestigious exhibition at the Groeninge Museum 2020 is the Van Eyck Year celebrating the work and times of a man who is arguably our great Flemish Primitive painter. There is a major exhibition at the Fi... Thu 09 Jan 09:00 Aydin Aghdashloo, Years of Fire and Snow 1 (from the series Memories of Destruction, 1979), The Farjam Collection, Dubai. West Flanders “Memling Now” in Bruges soon The work of the Bruges master Hans Memling has inspired artists through the centuries. Pieter Pourbus, Joshua Reynolds and James Ensor are but a few names o... Tue 07 Jan 16:16 Kurt Desplenter West Flanders Asylum seekers to be housed at Koksijde Air Base after all The municipal authorities in the West Flemish seaside town of Koksijde have had a change of heart. Tue 07 Jan 10:41 West Flanders Bumper Christmas for hospitality industry on Flemish Coast 5/1/20 - It’s been a busy Christmas holiday for tearoom Nelson in Nieuwpoort and for the hospitality industry on the Flemish Coast as a whole. The resorts w... Sun 05 Jan 15:00 West Flanders New Year’s plunge at Ostend 5/1/20 - Nearly 5,000 people braved the cold waters of the North Sea to take part in the traditional Ice-bearing in the seaside resort of Ostend on Saturday ... Sun 05 Jan 09:27 West Flanders Mist puts dampener on Bruges drone show The New Year’s Eve drone show in the West Flemish city of Bruges was marred by technical issues. Wed 01 Jan 13:15 West Flanders Show featuring drones to replace New Year firework display in Bruges The city authorities in “The Venice of the North have opted instead for a show featuring drones, the first of its kind to be put on in Belgium. Tue 31 Dec 2019 15:52 Foto Kurt bvba, Foto Kurt West Flanders Asylum crisis: “The answer is 100% ‘No’” Belgian asylum minister Maggie De Block (Flemish liberal) has asked the seaside resort of Koksijde once again to welcome asylum seekers in a reception centre... Thu 26 Dec 2019 09:24 West Flanders Fatal car crash: “Driver didn’t have valid licence” Police have established that the young man who caused a fatal accident in Ichtegem (West Flanders) on Sunday morning was driving without a valid licence. A ... Tue 24 Dec 2019 09:32