Science Science Storks return to Planckendael a month early Around a dozen storks have already returned to Planckendael Zoo in Antwerp Province. Fri 24 Jan 11:20 Science High pressure record recorded at Ukkel Weather Centre At 11am on Monday equipment at the centre measured air pressure of 1048.3 hectopascal (hPa). Mon 20 Jan 15:45 West Flanders Exceptional: beaked whale washes ashore at Ostend The find is remarkable. It’s half a century ago since this last happened. The animal measures a staggering three metres. It’s not yet clear why it was was... Thu 16 Jan 09:59 Limburg Wolves August and Noëlla have met, but will they mate? Both animals were caught on camera together on land owned by the Belgian military at Hechtel-Eksel. Tue 14 Jan 16:18 Science Which car is the best choice for the climate, and which one for the air quality? On the eve of the Motor Show in Brussels, the VRT news desk carried out research into the impact the different car engine types have on our planet. Sat 11 Jan 11:28 Limburg Scientists research bondage at Flemish fetish club The fetish Club 78 in Ham in Limburg received some unusual visitors last year. In addition to everyday punters scientists from Antwerp University also visit... Thu 09 Jan 11:31 Antwerp Province Dusky thrush lures bird spotters from across Europe to The Kempen Over the weekend ornithologists from across Europe flocked to the municipality of Oud-Turnhout in the Kempen area of Antwerp Province. Mon 06 Jan 12:12 Science AI to make the Tokyo Olympics the safest ever 4/1/20 - Tokyo is ready for the Olympic Games. A brand new national stadium was built in only three years. For a first time Artificial intelligence (AI) wil... Sat 04 Jan 15:22 Science Early risers can enjoy a meteor shower on Saturday morning Those of us that get up early on Saturday will quite possibly be able to witness a meteor shower in the skies above our region. Fri 03 Jan 17:11 EKA/EurekaSlide Science 2019 fourth warmest year on record Despite its three summer heatwaves 2019 was only the fourth warmest year since records began in 1833. Wed 01 Jan 14:16 Limburg Limburg’s new wolf is a female She was spotted in the same area where a male wolf that has been called August lives. Tue 31 Dec 2019 12:51 Antwerp Province Baby bonobo born at Planckendael Animal Park Just six months since Planckendael’s bonobos moved into their new enclosure a baby bonobo has been born at the animal park near Mechelen in Antwerp Province. Mon 30 Dec 2019 16:28 foto Peter Hilz (C) Science Improvement in air quality during 2019 While air quality had remained consistent in the few years up to and including 2018 this year has seen an improvement in the quality of the air we all breathe. Mon 30 Dec 2019 16:00 Science Flemish scientists manage microplastics tracing breakthrough Scientists at Ghent University (UGent) and the Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO) have found a way to discover very small microplastics in ... Fri 27 Dec 2019 12:10 West Flanders Exceptional: moonfish washes ashore in Nieuwpoort It’s a particularly rare occurrence in our water: a moonfish that strands in the port channel of Nieuwpoort harbour this week. It was on Wednesday afternoon... Thu 19 Dec 2019 09:56 Science 15°C in mid-December is “exceptionally mild, but not a record” Although the temperatures are exceptional for this time of year it is unlikely that any records will be broken. Tue 17 Dec 2019 12:00 AFP OR LICENSORS Flemish Brabant Sultan of Oman’s treatment concluded Doctors at Leuven University Hospital have halted their treatment of the Sultan of Oman. The decision to end the treatment was a mutual one hospital sources... Sat 14 Dec 2019 09:19 Science VUB to end cooperation with Confucius Institute The board of Brussels Dutch-medium Free University (VUB) has decided not to extend a cooperation agreement with the Confucius Institute once the current cont... Wed 11 Dec 2019 13:10 Science Francophones discover it’s not only Flemings who collaborated in the Stutthof war crimes An investigation conducted by the Belgian Francophone broadcaster RTBF has reported that both Flemings and Walloons were involved in the mass murder of 6,000... Wed 27 Nov 2019 10:45 Science Science Day: "You feel you’re paralytic" 24/11/19 - It’s Science Day. Across Flanders events are being staged to boost interest in sciences and it’s especially the young that are being targeted. Sun 24 Nov 2019 15:30