Zaventem Flemish Brabant Technical issues with luggage conveyor belt at Brussels Airport Even once everything is working normally again it will take several hours to clear the backlog. Sat 03 Aug 2019 11:20 Flemish Brabant "Dangerous drones" no longer welcome at Brussels Airport Zaventem Airport, near Brussels has put up 20 signs around its perimeter fence. Wed 05 Sep 2018 13:39 Flemish Brabant Missing Fleming found in Bosnia He was on a motoring holiday in the Balkans and had last been seen in Bosnia on 29 July. Fri 10 Aug 2018 12:32 Flemish Brabant Young Fleming missing in the Balkans He last contacted his family on 27 July while he was in the Croatian city of Dubrovnic. Wed 08 Aug 2018 14:30 Nicolas Maeterlinck Flemish Brabant Getting tourists to visit Flanders starts at the airport The campaign will use short promotional films and special digital screens onto which visitors to Flanders can post their selfies. Mon 11 Jun 2018 13:34