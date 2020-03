Jonge dokter beschrijft in brief huiveringwekkende taferelen in Italiaans ziekenhuis: "Voelt alsof ik op slagveld sta"

It’s a nightmare. It really feels like being in a war field. Just today 4 patients died in my unit. Patients are continuously transferred to the critical area of the crisis unit or to the intensive care unit.

Dozens of patients arrive from the ER and you put them in the empty beds that you’ve just cleared with the transfers, in the best option. The suspected COVID19 patients are allocated right away with the frankly positive patients because you don't really have the chance, resources or the time to run the test or wait for its result.

The patients that die are put in horrible black bags and brought immediately to the obituary. From the obituary they're sent right away to the crematorium. It all happens under the eyes of the other perfectly awake COVID19 patients who are still breathing with some respiratory support. These patients are forced to witness what might happen to them within few hours because there are no curtains to pull to avoid this psychological torture. COVID19 patients die alone andthey see it coming with fierce rawness.

At the end of the shift you have to call the families and give them an update, too often it's a notice of where they might find the ashes of their beloved ones. It's excruciating.

I never thought I'd have to live through something like this. I feel lost, I'm terrified.