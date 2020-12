Het is tijd om opnieuw onze grenzen te verleggen voor de mensenrechten

De Voorzitter van het Europees Hof bij de opening van het gerechtelijk jaar 2019 :

“Men and women of my generation had, for a long time, taken the view that once democracy was established it could not be undone. We were sure that democracy was here to stay. But, as some scholars have observed, we are witnessing a phenomenon of social disillusionment, which could lead to democratic deconsolidation. For the younger generations, automatic support for the idea of human rights is no longer a given.”