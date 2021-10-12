IN BEELD - Prins Laurent, minister-president Jan Jambon (N-VA) en vele anderen op de rode loper van Film Fest Gent

Prins Laurent
Prins Laurent
Regisseur Peter Monsaert en acteur Dominique Van Malder
Voorzitter van Vooruit Conner Rousseau
Actrice Anne Somers
Comedienne Soe Nsuki
Vlaams minister-president Jan Jambon (N-VA) en zijn echtgenote An Gilops
Acteur Michael Pas, regisseur Stijn Coninx en regisseur Nic Balthazar
Regisseur Teodora Ana Mihai
Filmkenner Roel Van Bambost
Actrices Anemone Valcke en Charlotte De Bruyne
Regisseur Charlie Dewulf (midden)
Senaatsvoorzitter Stephanie D'Hose (Open VLD) en Diederik Pauwelijn
Acteur Ben Segers (tweede van rechts) en regisseur Lenny Van Wesemael (rechts)
Onze collega en filmjournalist Lieven Van Gils (links).
Vlaams Parlementslid Freya Van Den Bossche (Vooruit)
Auteur en geluidsman Seppe Van Groeningen en journalist en auteur Fleur van Groningen
Schepen van Gent Sofie Bracke (Open VLD) en haar partner
Burgemeester van Gent Mathias De Clercq (Open VLD) en zijn echtgenote Elsbeth
BEKIJK - In "Het journaal" van 19 uur kon Lieven Van Gils regisseur Teodora Ana Mihai spreken over haar film die Film Fest Gent mocht openen: