Themasong "Call me Cruella" en componist Daniel Pemberton winnen World Soundtrack Awards

Een van de hoofdprijzen ging naar de componist Daniel Pemberton, die zijn nominatie voor "Rising Phoenix", "Enola Holmes" en "The trial of the Chicago 7" verzilverde en Film Composer of the Year Award mee naar huis neemt. Daniel Pemberton is geen onbekende bij de WSA. In 2014 won hij de WSA Discovery of the Year Award en hij werd al twee keer eerder genomineerd in de categorie Film Composer of the Year.