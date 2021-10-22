Themasong "Call me Cruella" en componist Daniel Pemberton winnen World Soundtrack Awards
Componist Daniel Pemberton ("The trial of the Chicago 7") heeft de Film Composer of the Year Award gewonnen tijdens de 21e uitreiking van de World Soundtrack Awards in Gent. "Call me Cruella" uit de Disneyfilm "Cruella" kreeg de prijs voor Best Original Song.
De 48e editie van Film Fest Gent werd traditiegetrouw afgesloten met de World Soundtrack Awards (WSA), een van de belangrijkste internationale prijzen voor filmmuziek.
Een van de hoofdprijzen ging naar de componist Daniel Pemberton, die zijn nominatie voor "Rising Phoenix", "Enola Holmes" en "The trial of the Chicago 7" verzilverde en Film Composer of the Year Award mee naar huis neemt. Daniel Pemberton is geen onbekende bij de WSA. In 2014 won hij de WSA Discovery of the Year Award en hij werd al twee keer eerder genomineerd in de categorie Film Composer of the Year.
Carlos Rafael Rivera kon overtuigen met zijn composities voor "The Queen’s Gambit" en "Hacks" (Season 1) en nam de Television Composer of the Year Award in ontvangst. Carlos Rafael Rivera valt zo voor het eerst in de prijzen bij de World Soundtrack Awards.
Best Original Song ging naar "Call me Cruella" uit Disney's "Cruella", gezongen door Florence + the Machine.
De Brits-Indiase componiste van film-, tv- en videogame-muziek Nainita Desai won de Discovery of the Year met haar soundtrack voor de documentairefilm "The reason I jump".
Tijdens de World Soundtrack Award Ceremony & Concert in Gent stond het werk van de Griekse componiste Eleni Karaindrou centraal. Ze was te horen aan de piano samen met Brussels Philharmonic, onder leiding van Dirk Brossé. Ze kreeg ook de Lifetime Achievement Award. Karaindrou is bekend van haar samenwerkingen met de Griekse regisseur Theo Angelopoulos. Componist Max Richter was eregast tijdens de World Soundtrack Awards.
Alle winnaars op een rij
- Film Composer of the Year
Daniel Pemberton, "Enola Holmes", "Rising Phoenix", "The trial of the Chicago 7"
- Television Composer of the Year
Carlos Rafael Rivera, "Hacks" (Season 1), "The Queen's Gambit"
- Best Original Song
“Call me Cruella” uit Disney’s "Cruella", Nicholas Britell, Florence Welch, Steph Jones, Jordan Powers & Taura Stinson
- Discovery of the Year
Nainita Desai, "The reason I jump"
- Public Choice Award
"SAS: Red notice", Benji Merrison
- Sabam Award for Best Original Composition by a Young Composer
Dougal Kemp
- Lifetime Achievement Award
Eleni Karaindrou