Per tank, te paard en bovenop een paal: zo trapte Beyoncé wereldtour "Renaissance" af in Stockholm

De setlist in Stockholm:

Opening Act:

- "Dangerously in love 2"

- "Flaws and all"

- "1+1"

- "I care"

Act 2 - Renaissance:

- "I’m that girl"

- "Cozy"

- "Alien superstar"

- "Lift off"

Act 3 - Motherboard:

- "Cuff it"

- "Energy"

- "Break my soul"

Act 4 - Opulence:

- "Formation"

- "Diva"

- "Run the world (girls)"

- "My power"

- "Black parade"

- "Savage (remix)"

- "Partition"

Act 5 - Anointed:

- "Church girl"

- "Get me bodied"

- "Before I let go"

- "Rather die young"

- "Love on top"

- "Crazy in love"

Act 6 - Anointed pt. 2:

- "Plastic off the sofa"

- "Virgo’s groove/naughty girl"

- "Move"

- "Heated"

- "Thique"

- "All up in your mind"

- "Drunk in love"

Act 7 - Mond Control:

- "America has a problem"

- "Pure/honey"

- "Summer renaissance"