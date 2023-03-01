Book your funeral at your favourite football club

The football funerals are an initiative of Fubo, a company that offers exceptional locations for funerals. Cooperation with the clubs will in future make it possible to offer football fans the funeral they crave.

Fubo’s Sascha Goldstein: “We understand that football is more than a sport. It’s a way of life and part of people’s identity”.

At Beerschot football club the funerals are planned in Museum XIII. 13 is Beerschot’s football list number. “It’s a multifunctional space used for meetings, conferences, weddings and VIP dinners during matches. You can see the pitch and it contains numerous memorabilia including silverware and Rik Coppens’s golden boot” says Beerschot’s Luther Rommens.

If footie isn’t your cup of tea don’t forget Fubo also offers funerals in theatres, on an old tram, at auctioneer’s Bernaerts, at cinema complex Kinepolis and during boat trips on the Rivers Schelde and Rupel.